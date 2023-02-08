Six restaurants' managers arrested for unhygienic conditions

The District administration on Wednesday arrested the managers of six restaurants for unhygienic conditions in their business facilities from Arbab Road and other localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The District administration on Wednesday arrested the managers of six restaurants for unhygienic conditions in their business facilities from Arbab Road and other localities.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out the inspection of various bazaars and arrested the managers of six restaurants.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi conducted raids on hotels on Arbab Road and University Road and checked cleanliness conditions.