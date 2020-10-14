Six robberies in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A gang of robbers looted million of rupees,gold ornaments, mobile phones and a number of motorcycles in separate robbery attempts in various areas of Kasur.

Saddar police said on Wednesday that more than ten robbers looted various houses of a street in area Olakh Monga,Phool Nagar.Robbers barged into house of Muhammad Nisar and took away cash amounting to Rs.100,000 and seven-tola of gold ornaments.Later,they broke into neighbouring house of Nadir and snatched Rs.70,000 and three-tola gold.

The gang then stormed into next house of Zeeshan and deprived them of Rs. 70,000 and two-tola gold ornaments and managed to escape.

Meanwhile,dacoits snatched motorcycle and mobile phone from Muhammad Ahmed near Century paper mill,Phool Nagar.

In another incident,daocits took away Rs50,000,mobile phone from Sabir at gunpoint near Kotli Abu Bakar Sheekham,while five dacoits entered into house of Zaulfiqar Ali in Dhing Shah Adda and looted cash amounting to Rs.60,000 and fled.

Police started investigation.