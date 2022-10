Six robbers gangs busted

Police claimed on Monday to have smashed six dacoit gangs involved in house robberies and recovered booty from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have smashed six dacoit gangs involved in house robberies and recovered booty from their possession.

Balochni and Sadr police Jarranwala busted Ali Haider alias Haidri gang, Altaf alias Tafu gang, Ali Sarwar gang, Iqbal alias Bali gang, Sajid Maseih and Saqib gang.

The gangsters were identified as Ali Haider, Munawar Hussain, Muhammad Nawaz, Sarwat Bibi, Altaf Hussain, Abu Huraira, Muhammad Mujahid, Ali, Ali Sarwar, Hamza, Shahid, Iqbal, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Zahid, Ahmed Atif, Sajid Maseih, Hunsain, Bilal, Saqib, Tasawar and Rajwali.

The police recovered Rs 865,000 in cash, 17 motorcycles and illicit weaponsfrom their possession.

Further investigation was underway.