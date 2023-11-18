Open Menu

Six Robbers Killed In Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Six robbers killed in encounter with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Six robbers were shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area on Saturday.

According to police, the robbers entered the house of Dr. Ibad on Saturday morning. A girl, standing on the roof of the house, informed police on 15.

The robbers panicked when police reached the spot immediately after the emergency call.

As soon as the police arrived, the accused opened fire on them. The gang of six robbers was killed in retaliatory firing by CIA and operations police.

Meanwhile, the area residents raised slogans in favor of the police after the death of the robbers.

The firing between the police and robbers continued for more than 45 minutes.

All six robbers were killed in a heavy fire exchange, police confirmed. Police said the family members remained safe. The bodies were later shifted to a nearby hospital.

The robbers killed in the police encounter have been identified as Ali Raza, son of Mansha from Mian Channun, Imran, son of Allah Dutta, Ali Raza, son of Rehmat Ali, Waseem Cheema, son of Sharif of Burewala, while Chand, son of Abdul Majeed and Waseem were residents of Vehari.

