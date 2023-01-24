Six rustlers held, cattle recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a gang of rustlers and recovered cattle from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid and arrested six accused besides recovering 20 cattle.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Jabbar, Tufail, Lateef, Noor and Shaan.

A case has been registered against the accused.