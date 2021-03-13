Six Rustlers Held In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:26 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have busted a six-member gang of rustlers and recovered stolen cattle heads from their possession.
A team of Tarkhanawala police headed by SHO Imtiaz Ahmed conducted a raid and arrested six cattle thieves and recovered cattle heads worth Rs 800,000 from them.
The accused were identified as Nawaz, Yasin, Akhter, Imran, Umer and Zahid Ameer.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.