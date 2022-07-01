Six sale points set up for sacrificial animals in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Six sale points have been set up in Sargodha district for buying and selling sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the spokesperson for district administration, sale points have been set up on Ajnala Road in Sargodha tehsil, Bhera road chungi no 8, Kot Momin bypass Salam road, near sports Stadium in Sahiwal, opposite of municipal committee office in Sillanwali tehsil and near vegetable market in Bhera tehsil.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the cattle market management company as well as officers of municipal corporation to ensure all kinds of facilities for the buyers and sellers at these sales points.

All sale points have become functional from 1st Zilhajj which would continue till Eid-ul-Azha, he added.