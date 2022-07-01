UrduPoint.com

Six Sale Points Set Up For Sacrificial Animals In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Six sale points set up for sacrificial animals in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Six sale points have been set up in Sargodha district for buying and selling sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the spokesperson for district administration, sale points have been set up on Ajnala Road in Sargodha tehsil, Bhera road chungi no 8, Kot Momin bypass Salam road, near sports Stadium in Sahiwal, opposite of municipal committee office in Sillanwali tehsil and near vegetable market in Bhera tehsil.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the cattle market management company as well as officers of municipal corporation to ensure all kinds of facilities for the buyers and sellers at these sales points.

All sale points have become functional from 1st Zilhajj which would continue till Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Company Road Sale Sahiwal Sargodha Kot Momin Sillanwali Market All From

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

1 hour ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

2 hours ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

3 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.