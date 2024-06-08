Open Menu

Six Sale Points Set Up For Sacrificial Animals In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt.(R) Aurangzeb Haiyder Khan on Saturday has said that the district administration has set up six temporary sale point for sacrificial animals.

Talking to media, he said that the sale points have been set up at Mela Mandi Ground in Sargodha, Burana bypass Sillanwali, Muazamabad bypass, Kotmomin, Water supply, Farooqa road in Sahiwal, New Sabzi Mandi in Bhera and Chugi Morr in Bhulwal whereas there will be no fee or charges on the sale and purchase of animals.

Aurangzeb Haiyder said warned that action would be taken on violation of establishing illegal and unregistered sale points.

