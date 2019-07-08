Six schemes to launch during next six months to alleviate poverty in country

Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division all set to introduce six schemes during next six months to alleviate poverty under 'Poverty Reduction Programme' which was launched few days ago for extreme poor segments including jobless and less resources people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division all set to introduce six schemes during next six months to alleviate poverty under 'Poverty Reduction Programme' which was launched few days ago for extreme poor segments including jobless and less resources people.

Talking to APP, the head of the BISP and the prime minister's special assistant on social protection and poverty alleviation Dr Sania Nistar said, "This programme will be launched at approximately above hundred districts and Rupees 42.65 billion has been allocated for this programme." Adding that in new budget 2019-29 only Rs 5 billion has been taken as Rs 42.65 billion has been taken from those schemes in which money could be taken.

In four years duration of this programme 16.

28 million people will be getting benefit from this programme.

In this programme, she said, "We have planned a National Poverty Graduation Strategy under Ehsas Programme in which we would provide skill based trainings to those who have less resources and could be able to get interest free loans to start their businesses.

She said eighty thousand one hundred and fifty one people so far got benefit from the programme and got interest free loans about Rs 3.02 billion.

She said many NGOs were involved in this initiative and its implementation.

She said she was very thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating many steps for poverty reduction as this programme has been launched in 391 areas of the country.