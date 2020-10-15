UrduPoint.com
Six Security Personnel Killed In Terrorists’ Attack On OGDCL Convoy At Makran Costal Highway

Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot soon after the attack, cordoned off the site and launched operation to arrest the terrorists who carried out attack on OGDCL’s convoy at Makran Costal highway.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) At least six security personnel were killed after a group of terrorists attacked OGDCL convoy at Makran Costal Highway, the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that one of the vehicles got fire due to heavy firing of the terrorists.

A local tv also reported the horrific incident of terrorists’ attack on OGDCL convoy. The attack was carried out when the convoy was near to Busy Top at Costal highway.

Heavy police contingents also reached there and investigators collected evidence from the spot.

The security, after the incident, was tightened across the whole area, especially at the entry and exit points.

The law enforcement agencies launched operation and cordoned off the whole area to arrest the terrorists.

Rescue teams reached the spot soon after they came to know about the terrorists’ attack. The rescue workers shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical care.

