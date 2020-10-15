UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Shipments Caring 360,000 Tons Of Wheat To Reach This Month: MinNFS&R

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:38 PM

six shipments caring 360,000 tons of wheat to reach this month: MinNFS&R

About 06 vessels caring 360,000 tons of wheat will reach Pakistan during current month (October), which would further augmented the local stocks of grains and help in bringing the prices further down by ending the speculative demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :About 06 vessels caring 360,000 tons of wheat will reach Pakistan during current month (October), which would further augmented the local stocks of grains and help in bringing the prices further down by ending the speculative demands.

Meanwhile, about 437,078 tones of wheat imported by the private sector had already reached during the month of September and started to supply for mills.

Meanwhile, during the month of November, private sector will fetch 180,000 tons of wheat in 3 shipments, where as by December, 2 shipments carrying 120,000 tons of wheat would also be arrived, said spokesman of the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

In a press release issued here Thursday, he said that sufficient wheat stocks were available for local consumption and imported grains would also help in eliminating the speculative demand and price stabilization in the markets.

About the local reserves of wheat, he informed that at present total stocks of public sector were recorded at 4,929,716 tons as Punjab have stocks of 2,89,021 tons, Sindh 1,259,395 tons, KP 88,045 tons, Balochistan 65,082 and PASSCO's wheat stocks stood at 627,173 tons of wheat.

The Provincial Crop Reporting Services had informed the federal ministry that there was a shortage of 1.

6 million tons of wheat, he said adding that deficit was decided to be met through import of wheat through public, private and government to governmetn basis.

State-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) was bringing 217,125 tons of wheat in October in 4 vessels, he said adding in November 180,000 tons of GTG wheat from Russia to reach Pakistan in 3 shipments.

Where as 12 ships will be brought by TCP in December carring about 600,000 tons of wheat, he said adding that similarly in January, 13 more vessels of TCP will arrive Pakistan with 680,000 tons.

On the other hand, MinNFS&R was planning to increase wheat yield through planning in coming years and for this it was focusing on giving better seed to the farmers, he added.

The ministry has identified certified wheat seed for first time to make country wheat secure, he said adding that Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) has certified 5,15000 tones of seed for this year.

For back up, FSC&RD has tested 200,000 tones seed from PASSCO and 150,000 tones seed has been tested from Punjab Food Department for emergency, he added. He said that MinNFS&R has also submitted summary for enhancing minimum support price of wheat to Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet to encourage farmers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Punjab Russia Price January September October November December Stocks Market From Government Cabinet Wheat Million

Recent Stories

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

24 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix Zero 8 – The Nightscape Legend is offici ..

33 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court withdraws arrest warrant agai ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

1 minute ago

Experts slam 'dangerous fallacy' of virus herd imm ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.