six shipments caring 360,000 tons of wheat to reach this month: MinNFS&R

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :About 06 vessels caring 360,000 tons of wheat will reach Pakistan during current month (October), which would further augmented the local stocks of grains and help in bringing the prices further down by ending the speculative demands.

Meanwhile, about 437,078 tones of wheat imported by the private sector had already reached during the month of September and started to supply for mills.

Meanwhile, during the month of November, private sector will fetch 180,000 tons of wheat in 3 shipments, where as by December, 2 shipments carrying 120,000 tons of wheat would also be arrived, said spokesman of the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

In a press release issued here Thursday, he said that sufficient wheat stocks were available for local consumption and imported grains would also help in eliminating the speculative demand and price stabilization in the markets.

About the local reserves of wheat, he informed that at present total stocks of public sector were recorded at 4,929,716 tons as Punjab have stocks of 2,89,021 tons, Sindh 1,259,395 tons, KP 88,045 tons, Balochistan 65,082 and PASSCO's wheat stocks stood at 627,173 tons of wheat.

The Provincial Crop Reporting Services had informed the federal ministry that there was a shortage of 1.

6 million tons of wheat, he said adding that deficit was decided to be met through import of wheat through public, private and government to governmetn basis.

State-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) was bringing 217,125 tons of wheat in October in 4 vessels, he said adding in November 180,000 tons of GTG wheat from Russia to reach Pakistan in 3 shipments.

Where as 12 ships will be brought by TCP in December carring about 600,000 tons of wheat, he said adding that similarly in January, 13 more vessels of TCP will arrive Pakistan with 680,000 tons.

On the other hand, MinNFS&R was planning to increase wheat yield through planning in coming years and for this it was focusing on giving better seed to the farmers, he added.

The ministry has identified certified wheat seed for first time to make country wheat secure, he said adding that Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) has certified 5,15000 tones of seed for this year.

For back up, FSC&RD has tested 200,000 tones seed from PASSCO and 150,000 tones seed has been tested from Punjab Food Department for emergency, he added. He said that MinNFS&R has also submitted summary for enhancing minimum support price of wheat to Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet to encourage farmers.