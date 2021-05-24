Six shopkeepers arrested on violation of ban on polythene bags

The Peshawar police here on Monday arrested six shopkeepers from Ashraf Road and Kohat Road after recovering 330 kilograms of plastic polythene bags from their shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar police here on Monday arrested six shopkeepers from Ashraf Road and Kohat Road after recovering 330 kilograms of plastic polythene bags from their shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Khalid Mahmood, a crackdown on polythene plastic shopping bags is continued in the district.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Ahmad conducted raids on various shops at Ashraf Road and other bazaars of interior city while AAC Aizaz Ahmad carried out checking on Kohat Road and collectively recovered 330 kilograms of polythene bags from various shops.

Six shopkeepers were also arrested over violation of ban on the business of polythene shopping bags.

The provincial government has banned the sale and purchase of polythene plastic shopping bags and district administration has launched a crackdown for the implementation of orders in that direction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned traders community against the business of polythene shopping bags and initiation of legal proceedings against the violators.