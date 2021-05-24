UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Shopkeepers Arrested On Violation Of Ban On Polythene Bags

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

Six shopkeepers arrested on violation of ban on polythene bags

The Peshawar police here on Monday arrested six shopkeepers from Ashraf Road and Kohat Road after recovering 330 kilograms of plastic polythene bags from their shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar police here on Monday arrested six shopkeepers from Ashraf Road and Kohat Road after recovering 330 kilograms of plastic polythene bags from their shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Khalid Mahmood, a crackdown on polythene plastic shopping bags is continued in the district.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Ahmad conducted raids on various shops at Ashraf Road and other bazaars of interior city while AAC Aizaz Ahmad carried out checking on Kohat Road and collectively recovered 330 kilograms of polythene bags from various shops.

Six shopkeepers were also arrested over violation of ban on the business of polythene shopping bags.

The provincial government has banned the sale and purchase of polythene plastic shopping bags and district administration has launched a crackdown for the implementation of orders in that direction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned traders community against the business of polythene shopping bags and initiation of legal proceedings against the violators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Road Sale Kohat From Government

Recent Stories

Unnecessary public movement restricted after 8:00 ..

2 minutes ago

Two held with contraband

2 minutes ago

Scotland, Ireland women return to international ar ..

2 minutes ago

Study Suggests Australia Should Work on Triage Pol ..

2 minutes ago

Musical evening held at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago

Swiss to host global virus hub laboratory

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.