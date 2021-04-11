Six shopkeepers booked for selling sugar at high rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have booked six shopkeepers for selling sugar at high rates and imposed fine of over Rs four lakh on various others in a crackdown launched across the district during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at high rates. The price control magistrates checked sugar prices at 187 shops during the last 24 hours out of which 131 shopkeepers found involved in profiteering.

The Price Control Magistrate Naeem Changezi put separate applications with Cantt, Bohar Gate and Haram Gate police stations for registration of FIRs against six profiteers. The price control magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 408,250 on the shopkeepers.

The DC Ali Shahzad has directed officers to ensure strict action against the profiteers and continue crackdown without any discrimination.