Six shopkeepers find for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on six shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates.

The special magistrate visited various markets and conducted 54 inspections in various bazaars and markets, and imposed fine on six shopkeepers for profiteering.

He said the monitoring of prices of daily use items would continue on a daily basisand violators would be held accountable.