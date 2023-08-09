Open Menu

Six Shopkeepers Find For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Six shopkeepers find for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on six shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates.

The special magistrate visited various markets and conducted 54 inspections in various bazaars and markets, and imposed fine on six shopkeepers for profiteering.

He said the monitoring of prices of daily use items would continue on a daily basisand violators would be held accountable.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

32 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

38 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

2 hours ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

2 hours ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan