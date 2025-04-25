Six shopkeepers fined for overpricing

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Friday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested six shopkeepers including Bilal,Allah Bakhsh,Ramzan,Atif and others for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.