UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Shopkeepers Fined For Selling Unhealthy Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Six shopkeepers fined for selling unhealthy items

Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Batkhela paid surprise visit to Palai bazaar on Tuesday and imposed fine on six shopkeepers for selling substandard and unhealthy food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Batkhela paid surprise visit to Palai bazaar on Tuesday and imposed fine on six shopkeepers for selling substandard and unhealthy food items.

Talking to media, the AAC said the drive against substandard items had been launched on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain.

He said weight, prices and quality of daily-use commodities were being checked on daily basis and action was taken against violators.

He urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and ensure that masses get quality food items at prescribe rates.

He said the drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and strict action would be taken against those who violate the law.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Price Malakand Media Weight

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (56%) Pakistanis support the governmen ..

15 minutes ago

Asian markets as investors remain buoyed by trade ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar to take oath as minister for planning, d ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to ear Rs10 billion in next few years through ..

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide basic necessities of lif ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korean Fishing Boat Catches Fire, Leaving 1 Pers ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.