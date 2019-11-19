Six shopkeepers fined for selling unhealthy items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Batkhela paid surprise visit to Palai bazaar on Tuesday and imposed fine on six shopkeepers for selling substandard and unhealthy food items.

Talking to media, the AAC said the drive against substandard items had been launched on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain.

He said weight, prices and quality of daily-use commodities were being checked on daily basis and action was taken against violators.

He urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and ensure that masses get quality food items at prescribe rates.

He said the drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and strict action would be taken against those who violate the law.