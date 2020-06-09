UrduPoint.com
Six Shopkeepers Fined Rs 120,000 For Over Charging

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

Six shopkeepers fined Rs 120,000 for over charging

The district administration imposed fine of Rs 120,000 on six shopkeepers for selling commodities on exorbitant prices, during raids here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 120,000 on six shopkeepers for selling commodities on exorbitant prices, during raids here on Tuesday.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, price Control Magistrate Ahmed Raza inspected various shops.

He imposed fine of Rs 40,000 each on food Festival and Salman Foods. Similarly, Rs 15,000 was fined on New Ideal Store Surij Miani. Besides this, another three shops were fined Rs 25000. The raiding team also got arrested four shopkeepers.

The official sources stated nobody would be allowed to earn undue profit.

