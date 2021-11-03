Six shopkeepers held for profiteering

Price control magistrate arrested six shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrate arrested six shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrate Raja Liaquat inspected various points, including Khushab Road, Noori Gate,University road and Muhammad Colony and found violations at six points.

He got arrested shopkeepers identified as Muhammad Mumtaz, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ijaz, Muhammad Anwar, Ghulam Muhammad and Zulfiqar.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.