Six Shopkeepers Held On Violation Of Price Control In Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Habib Ahmad Bangalzai arrested six shopkeepers, including butchers, other and a tailor on violation of official price control list in Chaman area

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Habib Ahmed Bangalzai said that he would not leave the citizens of Chaman at the mercy of high street vendors and profiteers.

He said that he would take possible measures to control the prices in the city.

The AC said that wholesalers and profiteers were trying to take advantage of the problems of citizens and this was not acceptable to us.

He said that the district administration Chaman has strict instructions and orders to strictly check the markets and shops in the city and take all possible measures to control prices.

He said that the district administration has been empowered to take strict action against the peddlers and profiteers.

He also urged the citizens to register the complaints of high selling and profiteering to the district administration saying that the prices in the city could be controlled only with the cooperation of the citizens.

AC Chaman Habib Ahmed Bangalzai said that operations would continue in Chaman city and its surroundings to prevent inflation and hoarding and in the month of Ramadan, you would get information about the prices of food items on a daily basis.

