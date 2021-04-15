UrduPoint.com
Six Shops Sealed, 10 Buses Impounded Over Violations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:14 PM

District administration have sealed six shops and impounded 10 passenger buses over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed six shops and impounded 10 passenger buses over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against violators of SoPs and sealed six shops including one restaurant, one snooker club and three gym.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 75,000 and arrested a violators.

Meanwhile, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, impounded 10 passenger buses and imposed fine of Rs 22,000 on various others over violations.

