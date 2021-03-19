UrduPoint.com
Six Shops Sealed, Nine Buses Impounded Over Violations Of SoP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:50 PM

District administration has sealed six shops and impounded nine buses over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the a crackdown launched here on Friday

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrate conducting visits of markets in order to ensure implementation of corona SoP.

The price control magistrates sealed another six shops over violations. The administration has also imposed fine of Rs 37,000 on the shopkeepers.

The price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on three marriage halls of violations of SoP.

Meanwhile, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin conducted raids at different points of the city and impounded nine passenger buses over violations of mask and sanitizer.

He also imposed fine of Rs 57,000 on the transporters and directed to ensure implementation of SoP in order to protect public lives otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

