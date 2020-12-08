Six shops sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration sealed six shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, special price magistrate Nauman Aabid visited MDA chowk , Surij Miani and Gulgasht market.

He sealed three chicken sales shops and three garments shops. The shop owners were found ignoring SOPs.

According to official sources, the district administration would not tolerate shopkeepers on violation of SOPs and the campaign would continue further.