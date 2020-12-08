UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Shops Sealed On Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:25 PM

Six shops sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

District administration sealed six shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration sealed six shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, special price magistrate Nauman Aabid visited MDA chowk , Surij Miani and Gulgasht market.

He sealed three chicken sales shops and three garments shops. The shop owners were found ignoring SOPs.

According to official sources, the district administration would not tolerate shopkeepers on violation of SOPs and the campaign would continue further.

Related Topics

Price Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

11 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of Commerce Calls China Principal Mil ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot B ..

2 minutes ago

GSP compiling borehole log-data, technical report ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.