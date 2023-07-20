Six shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed six shops during an ongoing operation here in the city,here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, In the line with special directives of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team visited various markets including Ameen bazar,Muslim bazar,Sharbat chowk Kuchery bazar and Liaqat market and sealed six shops over violation.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed on violators.