Six shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Municipal Corporation team on Friday sealed six shops in the city.

According to a spokesperson,Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzab Awan,Municipal Officer Regulation Zoya Baloch along with her anti-encroachment team visited various markets located at inner city and took action against those involved in leaving building material on roads.

The officer sealed six the shops for placing material on road and imposed fines on them as well.