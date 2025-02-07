Six Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Municipal Corporation team on Friday sealed six shops in the city.
According to a spokesperson,Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzab Awan,Municipal Officer Regulation Zoya Baloch along with her anti-encroachment team visited various markets located at inner city and took action against those involved in leaving building material on roads.
The officer sealed six the shops for placing material on road and imposed fines on them as well.
Recent Stories
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six shops sealed over encroachment4 minutes ago
-
PFA launches School Nutrition Program at WAPDA girls high school shalimar4 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held14 minutes ago
-
Woman hit death by train15 minutes ago
-
Captain (R) Munir Azam appointed Chairman KPPSC15 minutes ago
-
GCWUS outreach donation campaign at Government MPS Jarianwala15 minutes ago
-
KP adds free OPD service to Sehat Card25 minutes ago
-
Desilting of canals continues across KP: Minister45 minutes ago
-
AIOU sets Feb 10 as deadline for Matric,Inter and B.Ed admissions54 minutes ago
-
APHC appeals people to observe complete shutdown on Feb 1154 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Kashmiri NGO organizes CPK charity walk1 hour ago