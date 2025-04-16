Six shops sealed over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Municipal Corporation team on Wednesday sealed six shops over encroachment here in the city.

According to a spokesperson,Commissioner Jahanzab Awan,Municipal Officer Regulation Zoya Baloch along with her anti-encroachment team, visited various markets located in inner city and took action against those involved in leaving building material on roads.

The officer sealed six shops and imposed fines on them as well.