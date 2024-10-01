Six shops sealed over encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) An anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation sealed six shops during

an ongoing operation on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the team under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal

Corporation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets, including Ameen Bazaar, Muslim

Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk Kutchery Bazaar, Liaquat Market, Larri Adda and sealed six

shops over encroachment and confiscated goods as well.