Six shops sealed over SOPs' violation

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration here sealed six shops on violation of SOPs regarding coronavirus pandemic here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Anam Zaid conducted raids at shops alongside Sahari road, area Kot Murad khan, Bypass road, Basti Charag Shah areas etc in the city and found six shopkeepers violating the SOPs issued by the government to prevent contagion from spreading.

Assistant Commissioner imposed fine amounting to Rs 17,000 on the violators and sealed six shops on the spot. While talking to media, the assistant commissioner said that required legalaction was being taken against the violators without any discrimination.