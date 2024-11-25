Open Menu

Six Shops,restaurants Sealed Over Time Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Six shops,restaurants sealed over time violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Six shops and six restaurants have been sealed in the provincial capital for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog,here on Monday.

The district administration Lahore remained active until late at night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8 pm and restaurants to close at 10 pm.

The crackdown continues across all tehsils without discrimination.

As per details,in Shalimar Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr. Anam Fatima sealed four shops for violating the operating hours.

In Saddar Tehsil,AC,Dr. Abdul Basit Siddiqui sealed one departmental store and one tobacco shop for violating the regulations,along with six restaurants.

In Model Town Tehsil,AC Sahibzada Yousaf ensured the enforcement of the restrictions.

Allama Iqbal Town,Nishtar Zone and Ravi Tehsil also saw strong enforcement efforts by respective Assistant Commissioners.

Deputy Commissioner (DC),Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel,wear masks and protect vulnerable groups such as children,the elderly and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution.

He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution.

Strict action will be taken against violators with no exceptions.

For any information or complaints,citizens can contact the DC office control room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office's social media platforms.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Social Media Saddar Market All From Top WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

19 seconds ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

30 minutes ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

51 minutes ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

2 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan