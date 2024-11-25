Six shops,restaurants sealed over time violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Six shops and six restaurants have been sealed in the provincial capital for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog,here on Monday.

The district administration Lahore remained active until late at night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8 pm and restaurants to close at 10 pm.

The crackdown continues across all tehsils without discrimination.

As per details,in Shalimar Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr. Anam Fatima sealed four shops for violating the operating hours.

In Saddar Tehsil,AC,Dr. Abdul Basit Siddiqui sealed one departmental store and one tobacco shop for violating the regulations,along with six restaurants.

In Model Town Tehsil,AC Sahibzada Yousaf ensured the enforcement of the restrictions.

Allama Iqbal Town,Nishtar Zone and Ravi Tehsil also saw strong enforcement efforts by respective Assistant Commissioners.

Deputy Commissioner (DC),Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel,wear masks and protect vulnerable groups such as children,the elderly and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution.

He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution.

Strict action will be taken against violators with no exceptions.

For any information or complaints,citizens can contact the DC office control room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office's social media platforms.