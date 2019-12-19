Six SHOs served show cause notices over poor performance

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Six Station House Officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police stations were issued show cause notices over poor performance and directed to accelerate efforts to curb crime.

These notices were served to SHOs following directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed who reviewed the performance of each police officers in a meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (City) Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, SP (Saddar) Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, all Sub-Dvisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations.

The DIG (Operation) reviewed the performance of all Zonal officers and appreciated those performing well. He announced to award commendation certificates to SHO Women Police Station for good performance while show cause notices were served to six SHOs over poor performance.

The DIG (Operations) said that crime rate had declined in the city due to the efforts of Islamabad police and further directed to accelerate efforts in nabbing proclaimed offenders and other criminals at large.

He directed all police officials to complete investigation on cases and submit their challans with courts at earliest.

He said that performance of investigation officers should be reviewed on continuous basis and effective patrolling to be ensured in respective area of each police official.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest.

He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The DIG (Operations) stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed.

Waqar Uddin Syed sked for objective patrolling measures in the city and to enhance vigilance in the city.

He said that mapping of crime incidents should be made and vigilant eye should be maintained on activities of those who had remained jail birds.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police official to review the performance of their subordinate staff on regular basis and to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.