Six SHOs Suspended Over Poor Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO),Dr. Rizwan on Wednesday suspended six Station House Officers (SHOs) over poor performance.

As per the order undersigned by DPO,the suspended officers include SHO of Beat Mir Hazar police station,Zohair Imran,SHO Shah Jamal,Inspector Shahid Rizwan,SHO Saddar Alupur,Hamza Ghafoor,SHO Shah Jamal, Adnan Shahzad,SHO Kundi,Sajid Abbas and SHO of Sanawan police station Adnan Shahzad.

The DPO emphasized that strict action would continue against officers failing to perform their duties effectively,as maintaining law and order remains the department's top priority.

