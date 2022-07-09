Six SHOs transferred

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh transferred six station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations in the district.

The officials on Saturday said Inspector Fawad Sherazi had been transferred from DPO office and posted as SHO Bhera police station, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from DPO office to Shahnikdar police station, Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad transferred from Bhagtanwala and posted SHO Bhalwal police station, Sub-Inspector Ali Nawaz Shah from Tarkhanawala police station and posted as SHO Bhagtanwala police station.

Sub-Inspector Nusrat Ali had been transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Krana policestation while Sub-Inspector Hafiz Naveed Akram was transferred from Bhera police stationand posted SHO in City police station.