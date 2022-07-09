UrduPoint.com

Six SHOs Transferred

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Six SHOs transferred

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh transferred six station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations in the district.

The officials on Saturday said Inspector Fawad Sherazi had been transferred from DPO office and posted as SHO Bhera police station, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from DPO office to Shahnikdar police station, Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad transferred from Bhagtanwala and posted SHO Bhalwal police station, Sub-Inspector Ali Nawaz Shah from Tarkhanawala police station and posted as SHO Bhagtanwala police station.

Sub-Inspector Nusrat Ali had been transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Krana policestation while Sub-Inspector Hafiz Naveed Akram was transferred from Bhera police stationand posted SHO in City police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

53 minutes ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.