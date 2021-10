Six SHOs transferred In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed transferred six station house officers (SHOs) here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Inspector Abdul Majeed was transferred and posted at Cantt police station, Sub-Inspector Abdul Samad was posted at Saddar police station, Sub-Inspector Saleemullah transferred and posted at Shahpur Saddar, Sub-Inspector Samiullah was transferred and posted at Jhawariyan police station, Sub-Inspector Tauqeer Ahmed transferred from Chowki Hujjan and posted at Chowki Mubarak and Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed was transferred and posted at Chowki Hujjan.