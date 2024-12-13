Six Siblings Injured In Karachi House Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A fire broke out in a house in Karachi in the early hours of Friday due to a short circuit that engulfed the entire house.
According to rescue officials, a fire broke out in a house located in Sikandarabad area of Keamari, resulting in injuries to six sisters, a private news channel reported.
The victims were identified as Manahil, lisha, Tabeer, Bushra, Isha and Aiza.
Rescue teams reached the spot, brought the fire under control, and shifted the injured to Burn Centre.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six siblings injured in Karachi house fire2 minutes ago
-
On PM’s directive, chartered flight from Lebanon brings home 318 Pakistani nationals evacuated fro ..6 hours ago
-
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang10 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator10 hours ago
-
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir10 hours ago
-
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza10 hours ago
-
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK10 hours ago
-
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Islamabad10 hours ago
-
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign10 hours ago
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities10 hours ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government10 hours ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief10 hours ago