Six Siblings Injured In Karachi House Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Six siblings injured in Karachi house fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A fire broke out in a house in Karachi in the early hours of Friday due to a short circuit that engulfed the entire house.

According to rescue officials, a fire broke out in a house located in Sikandarabad area of Keamari, resulting in injuries to six sisters, a private news channel reported.

The victims were identified as Manahil, lisha, Tabeer, Bushra, Isha and Aiza.

Rescue teams reached the spot, brought the fire under control, and shifted the injured to Burn Centre.

