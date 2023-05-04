UrduPoint.com

Six Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, Three Terrorists Killed In Dirduni Fire Exchange: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Six soldiers of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in Dirduni area of North Waziristan District, where the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists at their location. During the incident, three terrorists were killed, while another two were injured.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the intensive exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Saleem Khan, age 36 years, resident of District Tank, Naik Javed lqbal, age 37 years, resident of District Kohat, Sepoy Nazir Khan, age 26 years, resident of District Bannu, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, age 25 years, resident of District Mardan, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain, age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, age 22 years, resident of District Khyber.

It added that the screening of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"The Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

