Six soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Six soldiers were martyred in firing on a Pakistan Army border patrolling party by terrorists from across the border near Gurbaz, North Wazirstan Saturday.

According to an Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the martyred included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

Meanwhile, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said the martyrdom of six soldiers on the Pak-Afghan border and four in Balochistan was the sacrifice Pakistan was making for peace in the region.

"While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Balochistan. Their efforts shall fail with the will of the Almighty," he added