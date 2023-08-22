Open Menu

Six Soldiers Martyred, 4 Terrorists Killed In South Waziristan Encounter: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Six soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in South Waziristan encounter: ISPR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Six troops were martyred and four terrorists killed during exchange of firing in South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured. However, during intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," the ISPR said.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

