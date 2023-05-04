Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) Six soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced shahadat while gallantly fighting terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Dirduni area of North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location and killed three terrorists while injuring two others.

The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naik Javed lqbal, Sepoy Nazir Khan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Sepoy Bismillah Jan.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.