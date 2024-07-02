Six Spokespersons For Sindh Govt Appointed
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed six spokespersons for Sindh Government with immediate effect.
According to notification issued by Chief Secretary on Tuesday, Barrister Aslam islam Shaikh, Sarmad Palijo, Abdul Wahid Halepoto, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ali Rashid and Sadia Javed has been appointed as spokespersons for Sindh Government.
