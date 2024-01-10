Open Menu

Six Stolen Motorcycles, More Than 05 Kg Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Six stolen motorcycles, more than 05 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested an accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his possession here Wednesday.

Police spokesman told on Wednesday that during course of action, R.A bazaar police held Nabeel and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress, he said.

The challan will be presented to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished. Strict action will be taken against organized and active gangs operating in the city, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested three drug dealers during crackdown and recovered more than 05 kg drugs from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

