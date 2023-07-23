Open Menu

Six Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes here on Sunday, recovering six stolen motorcycles and weapons.

The arrested gang has been identified as Irfan and Raees, said a police spokesman adding the Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against both the accused and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence. He said all resources were being utilized to arrest active and organized gangs operating in the city.

