Six Stone Crushing Units Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Six stone crushing units sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The environmental protection department sealed six stone crushing units for violating

smog laws here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the EPD team inspected various stone crushing units

and sealed six ones, including Arain Brothers Stone Crusher, Saif Stone Crusher,

Shalimar Stone Crusher Chak No 110 SB, Mazhar Khan Stone Crusher, Hassan Stone

Crusher and Tasdaq Stone Crusher Chak No 113 SB.

