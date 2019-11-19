Six-storey block to be construct in DHQ Hospital

A state-of-the-art six-storey block will be constructed on the site of old emergency ward of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A state-of-the-art six-storey block will be constructed on the site of old emergency ward of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad.

According to Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Habib Buttar here on Tuesday,this block will help in expansion of Out-door Patients Department (OPD) and this project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.200 million.