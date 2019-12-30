A six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi collapsed on Monday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) A six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi collapsed on Monday.Reportedly, the tumbledown building that had 21 flats was already vacated on being informed by the concerned authorities.

The residents were shifted to other places.Earlier Monday , police had closed the road for traffic movement citing risks that the building could be collapsed anytime.The footage available with the media shows that the front portion of the building owned by Timber Market President Salman Soomro had already bent from the front fa�ade. No injuries have been reported so far.