UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six-storey Building Collapses In Karachi's Old Haji Camp Timber Market

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:47 PM

Six-storey building collapses in Karachi's Old Haji Camp Timber Market

A six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi collapsed on Monday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) A six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi collapsed on Monday.Reportedly, the tumbledown building that had 21 flats was already vacated on being informed by the concerned authorities.

The residents were shifted to other places.Earlier Monday , police had closed the road for traffic movement citing risks that the building could be collapsed anytime.The footage available with the media shows that the front portion of the building owned by Timber Market President Salman Soomro had already bent from the front fa�ade. No injuries have been reported so far.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Road Traffic Market Media From

Recent Stories

Indian govt amends Army Act, extends age limit for ..

4 minutes ago

China Development Bank transfers 100 bln yuan to s ..

2 minutes ago

PTI did not take Karachi’s problems seriously, c ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest About 100 Foreigners Suspect ..

6 minutes ago

Court extends four days physical remand of child m ..

6 minutes ago

Capital gets two more shelter homes in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.