Six-story building collapses in Karachi, leaves hundreds homeless

The horrible scene of falling building goes viral on social media which the residents say was damaged due to fire in the basement three years ago.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) A six-storey building collapsed in Ranchor line area of Karachi here on Monday.

With the collapse of six-storey building, around 25 flats vanished from the scene, leaving hundreds of citizens including women and children homeless.

The residents of the building were all evacuated safely before the building’s collapse. The horrible scene of falling tall-buildings was captured by the citizens on their mobile phones. The buildings and houses in neighborhood of the affected building were also evacuated. Later, the captured video of building collapse went viral on social media to which people reacted and they strongly criticized the PPP government.

“We lost our everything today because it is not just a building; it is our everything,” cried a woman.

She further: “We spent everything for making this house,”.

“Thanked God—nobody is there inside the building,” said Aleem Ahmad—a relative of some of the affectees. People were looked disappointed over losing their homes, and helpless.

Heavy police contingents reached there who stayed the people from the scene.

“The cracks became the major reason behind collapse of heavy building,” said SBC Director General, adding that “We got it evacuated as soon as we got the information,”. It may be mentioned here that around three years ago, fire erupted in the basement of the building which badly damaged the building which resulted in collapse on Monday.