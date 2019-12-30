UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Story Building Crumbles Down In Old City Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Six story building crumbles down in old city Karachi

A six storey building evacuated only recently by concerned authorities at Ranchore Line in old city area of Karachi, collapsed Monday morning with no human loss

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A six storey building evacuated only recently by concerned authorities at Ranchore Line in old city area of Karachi, collapsed Monday morning with no human loss.

A spokesman of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) confirming the incident said the structure was already declared "dangerous" and "unfit" for residential or even commercial purposes.

The building that housed 25 flats (living quarters) was built 13 years ago in violation of SBCA rules and had soon developed deep cracks but was not abandoned by the residents.

"It was due to its depleting status, over the years, the authorities had cut off electric supply as well gas connection to the building, a private property, some time ago," said the spokesman.

This was said to had compelled residents to look for alternative abode but with the hope that they at one or the other point of time would be compensated many preferred to keep their movable property including furniture and other household items.

"In fact they made their best efforts that the building be never brought down," said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the associated risks to the surrounding construction and the area residents removal of debris was fast underway with due care to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Gas National University Best

Recent Stories

Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex ..

3 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

3 minutes ago

Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be L ..

3 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to STML

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asks parliam ..

1 minute ago

Opposition postpones anti-government rally in Libe ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.