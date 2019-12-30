Six story building crumbles down in old city Karachi

A six storey building evacuated only recently by concerned authorities at Ranchore Line in old city area of Karachi, collapsed Monday morning with no human loss

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A six storey building evacuated only recently by concerned authorities at Ranchore Line in old city area of Karachi, collapsed Monday morning with no human loss.

A spokesman of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) confirming the incident said the structure was already declared "dangerous" and "unfit" for residential or even commercial purposes.

The building that housed 25 flats (living quarters) was built 13 years ago in violation of SBCA rules and had soon developed deep cracks but was not abandoned by the residents.

"It was due to its depleting status, over the years, the authorities had cut off electric supply as well gas connection to the building, a private property, some time ago," said the spokesman.

This was said to had compelled residents to look for alternative abode but with the hope that they at one or the other point of time would be compensated many preferred to keep their movable property including furniture and other household items.

"In fact they made their best efforts that the building be never brought down," said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the associated risks to the surrounding construction and the area residents removal of debris was fast underway with due care to avoid any untoward incident.