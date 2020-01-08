UrduPoint.com
Six Street Criminals Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

As many as six alleged street criminals were arrested by Police from Rashid Minhas road and 3 pistols along with 8 rounds, 3 snatched cell phones and cash were recovered from their possession on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as six alleged street criminals were arrested by Police from Rashid Minhas road and 3 pistols along with 8 rounds, 3 snatched cell phones and cash were recovered from their possession on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Nabi Afridi claimed that the accused were identified as Essa Khan, Najeeb ullah, Muhammad Faisal, Juma Khan, Abdullah Muhammad Zahir and Abdul Wali.

Police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.

