Open Menu

Six Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 100,000, Three Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Six street criminals arrested; Rs 100,000, three motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested six street criminals and recovered Rs 100,000 cash, three motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police arrested six members of the Samri gang including Shehzad, Tayyab, Qamar, Kashif, Muhammad Ali, and Usman.

He informed that police recovered cash, motorcycles, weapons, and other items from the possession of the arrested accused after the identification parade.

Ringleaders of the gang namely Samar Abbas alias Samri, Naveed and Faiz ul Rehman were arrested earlier and sent to jail.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Muhammad Ali Nabeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

2 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

2 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

2 hours ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

14 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

14 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan