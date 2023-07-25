Six street criminals arrested; Rs 100,000, three motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested six street criminals and recovered Rs 100,000 cash, three motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police arrested six members of the Samri gang including Shehzad, Tayyab, Qamar, Kashif, Muhammad Ali, and Usman.

He informed that police recovered cash, motorcycles, weapons, and other items from the possession of the arrested accused after the identification parade.

Ringleaders of the gang namely Samar Abbas alias Samri, Naveed and Faiz ul Rehman were arrested earlier and sent to jail.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.