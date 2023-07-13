Six street criminals arrested; Rs 75,000, two motorcycles, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested six street criminals and robbers and recovered Rs 75,000, two motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police arrested six members of a gang including Meharban, Asad, Talal, Sherwan, Ibrar, and Liaquat, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 75,000, two motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated police teams and directed to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.