Open Menu

Six Street Criminals Held; Snatched Phones, Motorcycles, Cash Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Six street criminals held; snatched phones, motorcycles, cash recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Chamkani police arrested six street criminals during an operation and recovered 56 mobile phones, 11 motorcycles, weapons and Rs 250,000 cash.

ASP Chamkani Syed Talal Ahmad Shah told a press conference that the arrested street criminals were working with different gangs and were also involved in other offences.

The arrested persons belong to Chamkani, Sardar Garhi, Duranpur and different areas of Peshawar, he said adding that the police also recovered eight lac rupees of fake Currency notes.

The ASP expected the arrest of other street criminals as the investigation from the accused was underway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

16 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

16 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

16 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

16 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan