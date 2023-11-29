Open Menu

Six Street Criminals Held; Snatched Phones, Motorcycles, Cash Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Six street criminals held; snatched phones, motorcycles, cash recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Chamkani police arrested six street criminals during an operation and recovered 56 mobile phones, 11 motorcycles, weapons and Rs 250,000 cash.

ASP Chamkani Syed Talal Ahmad Shah told a press conference that the arrested street criminals were working with different gangs and were also involved in other offences.

The arrested persons belong to Chamkani, Sardar Garhi, Duranpur and different areas of Peshawar, he said adding that the police also recovered eight lac rupees of fake Currency notes.

The ASP expected the arrest of other street criminals as the investigation from the accused was underway.

